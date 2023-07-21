The Russian president Vladimir Putin is playing for time as he tries to figure out how to deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin. This was stated by CIA director William Burns, according to whom the mutiny of the head of the Wagner Group, a month ago, highlighted significant weaknesses in the system of power that Putin has built. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Burns said the Russian leader could still seek revenge against Prigozhin. “What we’re seeing is a very complicated dance,” he added. Putin is likely buying time as he works out the best way to deal with the leader of the Wagner group, he said, as the mercenary group is still useful for Russia’s leadership in Africa, Libya and Syria.

“Putin is someone who generally thinks revenge is a dish best served cold“said Burns. “In my experience, Putin he is the ultimate apostle of vengeance, so I would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retaliation. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”

On the war front, however, the CIA sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “Today we see no concrete preparations for the potential use of nuclear weapons,” she said, adding that “the rattling nuclear saber is reckless and deeply irresponsible.”