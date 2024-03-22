China proposes organizing a peace conference on Ukraine, which could take place in Switzerland, which is recognized equally by the two parties involved in the conflict, Russia and Ukraine. Beijing hopes for “a format of international cooperation” approved by both Moscow and Kiev “in which all parties are on the same level and in which they can discuss all proposed issues fairly“, explained Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui. The proposed format is necessary “to ensure the success of the initiative and achieve results.”

Switzerland had proposed a peace conference on its territory at the level of ministers earlier this summer, but Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had rejected the proposal, denouncing that the event would in fact be dedicated to promoting peace. peace formula proposed by the President of Ukraine.