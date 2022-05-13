Vladimir Putin is in “very bad psychological and physical conditions and is seriously ill”, from cancer and other diseases. This was stated in an interview with SkyNews.uk by Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence. On the Ukraine-Russia war, the general said the military offensive against Moscow is going so well that it will reach a tipping point by mid-August and end by the end of the year.

“The turning point will take place in the second half of August. Most of the fighting action will be over by the end of this year. The result will be that we will renew Ukrainian power in all lost territories, including the Donbass and the Crimea, “said Budanov, according to whom the defeat in Ukraine will lead to the removal of Putin and the disintegration of the country.

“It will ultimately lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation. This process has already started and they are moving in that direction,” he said. And when asked if a coup was already underway, he replied: “Yes”. “They are moving like this and it is impossible to stop it,” said the Ukrainian general.