Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Ukraine has received 49 prisoners of war from Russia in the latest prisoner swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced yesterday.

“Another return of our compatriots, which we always expect and work for, 49 Ukrainians have returned home. These are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as civilians,” Zelensky said.

Among the released group are some who were captured while defending the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol at the start of the crisis in 2022.

Zelensky added that there are 23 women among those released.

The number of prisoners handed over to Russia has not been disclosed, but the Coordination Group on Prisoner of War Matters confirmed that an exchange took place between the two sides.

According to Ukrainian figures, prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Kiev have already taken place 56 times, and Russia has released 3,569 prisoners who were handed over to the Ukrainian side.

In another context, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told the UN Security Council yesterday that if Western countries allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia, NATO countries will be in a direct war with Russia.

“The fact that NATO will be a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power, I think you should not forget this and think about the consequences,” Nebenzia told the council.

In turn, the White House said that Washington does not intend to announce any new policy regarding Ukraine and its use of long-range missiles.

“There are no changes in our view on providing Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities for use inside Russia,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“I don’t expect any major announcement in that regard from discussions between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Kirby added.

In turn, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada fully supports Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons “to prevent and disrupt Russia’s ability to continue to undermine civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

Security-wise, the Ukrainian president considered that Kiev’s attack on the Russian border region of Kursk slowed Moscow’s advance in eastern Ukraine.

“It gave the results we expected, frankly. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy was stopped, the advance in the Donetsk region slowed down, although the situation is very difficult there,” he said, adding that Russia had deployed 40,000 troops in the Kursk region.