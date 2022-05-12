For now it is enough to know, at Mussolini, that it is necessary To win and we will win

from Vincenzo Olita *



Yes, ours, and it is like never before. When the Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet Union dissolved with the consequent disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, like advocates of liberalism, open societies and a spontaneous order, we expected, at least in Europe, an era of orderly coexistence, instead we find ourselves in the middle of a war, which could only be avoided if Europeans had been able to dispose of a shrewd and shrewd political class.

General Karl von Clausewitz loved to remember that “There are very few menand are the exceptions, capable of to think and feel beyond the moment here I’m”. And this is certainly not the case with the European leadership: beyond the propaganda and rhetoric, unfortunately, few are aware of the modesty of political thought of the German von der Leyen, of the Belgian Charles Michel, some Spanish Josep Borrell, of the Maltese Helena Dalli or the Italians Gentiloni And Tajani.

Many good feelings, profound resolutions, but diplomatic political capacity is something else, unless you are satisfied with the simple mantra about Russian aggressors and Ukrainian attackers that must be supported regardless of any other reasoning.

When will the conflict last? What are the human costs? What are the possible final results of the war? What are the repercussions on the continent? Completely irrelevant questions; for now it is enough to know, at Mussolini, that it is necessary To win and we will win.

Leaving aside the reasons and causes at the origin of the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to think about the future of the planet, possibly far from emotional and sentimental involvements, giving space to reasoning conveyed by historical political knowledge.

Meanwhile in Europe, less so in the USA, there is no reasoning about all the real and alleged Russian difficulties, but there is no trace, in Western communication, of contradictions and failures of great alliance, ad example: On January 3 the ruble / euro exchange rate was 84.12, 84 rubles were needed to receive one euro; on February 23 the ratio was 94.90; on 28/2 it was 122, amid the enthusiasm of the allies; the March 7, the exchange rate reaches 148, Western euphoria: the collapse of the ruble, a matter of hoursPutin overwhelmed by his own currency. On May 6, the ruble / euro ratio is at 70. Silence is deadly! Some of the sanctions have had a reverse effect: the ruble is more vigorous than at the beginning of the conflict. Same trend for dollar / euro, which went from a rate of 1.13 on February 24 to 1.05 on May 6. Both, the real duelists, strengthen their currencies against the distracted Europe. Just as it is not in the public domain that hundreds of European companies continue to operate in Russia in the face of the various sanctions packages announced by the EU, whose coherence and political dignity are safeguarded by an interested silence.

Returning to the planet, in recent months there have been 59 conflicts, with an increase in militarization: apart from the North Korean missiles, we are dividing the Pacific islands into areas of influence between the Chinese and the Americans. Fiji and Samoa, after severing relations with Taiwan, have reached agreements for security agreements with Beijing. It was unthinkable, only some time ago, to consider islands in the South Pacific as strategic areas. In short, the world divides, takes sides and arms itself at every latitude.

Let us think, again, of the Chinese presence in Africa, which began for decades essentially as a commercial penetration: today we find it in the large military port of Djibouti, the focal point of its presence in the Indian Ocean. Just as the excellent relations with Equatorial Guinea have allowed China to use the port of Bata in the Gulf of Guinea, thus also ensuring a base on the Atlantic. Not by chance , various sources, including the US, now indicate the great potential of the Chinese navy.

So, if we are facing an accelerated intensification of military engagement, are we able to ask ourselves the origin, the reason and the developments? The first two are easy to answer. After the east-west opposition with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, after a period of disorder in various theaters, a strong and heated dichotomy between the two shores of the Pacific for world leadership has been concretized. This is the clash, for now not military, which by now determines diplomatic, political and military deployments and repositionings in every quadrant of the globe. It is a danger that is not felt at all by public opinion, even distracted by various diversions including the war in Ukraine, presented as a necessary defense of that country. Certainly, commendable commitment and it would be even more so if it were clear that the US cares little about freedom in Kiev, its goal being only the weakening and isolation of Russia.

The declarations of the improvised Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General are illuminating: “For the first time NATO’s “strategic concept” will concern the “threat” from China and the close collaboration between Beijing and Russia. NATO thinks of a standing army on the borders of Europe“. The statements are on the same line of the Chief of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley: “what Russia has started is a very extensive conflict and I think that NATO, the United States, Ukraine and all the allies and partners who are supporting Ukraine will be involved in it for some time. It is necessary to create stable bases identified as a cycle of expeditionary forces through advanced permanent bases ”.

Regardless, therefore, when and how the war in Ukraine will end, NATO does not contemplate an end to the conflict with Russia; indeed it will work for a state of permanent tension, in line with what is taking shape in various parts of the planet, proving the need for the US to compress as much as possible the major ally of China in view of the resolution of the Taiwan node and the affirmation of a planetary leadership.

Has anything of this scenario been understood in Europe? We believe not. Apart from Merkel who had a good geopolitical vision, and Macron’s small contingent calculations, “Born in a state of brain death “ (2019), now changed, as reaching out towards the EU leadership, no one seems to have included what kind of game are European athletes playing, with US coaches and coaching staff. Italy, then, with the eclipse from the international stage, apart from the courtesy visit to the White House, by President Draghi, who only a few months ago had been identified by domestic information as a European statesman and beyond, today, silently , is among the most aligned with the North Atlantic wills.