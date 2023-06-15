The head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov was reportedly injured during a Russian missile attack on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kiev and reportedly hospitalized “in serious condition” in a Bundeswehr (German armed forces) hospital in Berlin. This was announced by the Russian agency RIA Novosti, which would have learned the news from Ukrainian military intelligence sources, according to which Budanov would have been injured on the morning of May 29 during a Russian attack against the building of the Main Directorate of the intelligence in Kiev.

“A Russian missile hit the office near the one where Budanov was present,” the source told RIA Novosti. Budanov would have been pulled out from under the rubble and subsequently transported by air ambulance of the Ukrainian armed forces to the military base of Rzeszow in Poland, and from there by plane would have reached Berlin.