NATO is already part of the conflict in Ukraine, but this does not affect the goals of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov interviewed by “Rossiya-1”. The Alliance “is already involved in the Ukrainian conflict – he stressed – but this does not affect in any way all our objectives, the operation continues and will be completed”.

NATO assistance to Ukraine “significantly complicates the situation”, and this “probably requires our internal and other economic mobilization: one thing is the Kiev regime, but another thing is NATO’s potential. an extra burden. But our potential allows us to continue the operation under these conditions “, concluded Peskov.