At least two civilians have been killed and others injured in air raids by Russian forces on Ukraine, in areas of the front line and in other areas of the country. In Kryvyi Rih, Volodymir Zelensky’s hometown, a 60-year-old man was killed when a Russian missile hit an industrial site. The wife was hospitalized with serious bullet wounds. Another civilian was killed in the south, in the Kherson region, and yet another was injured.

Intelligence GB: Putin’s announcement on Kinzhal is only strategic

Meanwhile, according to British intelligence, Vladimir Putin’s announcement on the Kinzhal missiles undergoing operational testing has strategic communication value, given the poor performance of the system so far in Ukraine, to demonstrate that Russia remains capable of producing and operate new weapons despite the conflict. The announcement comes after the strengthening of the American maritime presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, the British 007 recall after in recent days the Russian President announced the start of flights over the eastern Black Sea with Mig-311s armed with Kh-72M2 , air-launched ballistic missiles. The effectiveness of the system for now is only on paper: capable of flying at hypersonic speed and evading modern defense systems. But there needs to be significant improvement in how Russia uses it to make the most of its potential, London stresses.