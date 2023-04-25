One person was killed and ten injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. To provide an initial assessment of the raid is the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel. “So far we know of one dead employee of the museum and ten injured. There are still people under the rubble,” said the leader of Kiev, explaining that the missiles hit the local history museum in the center of the city. “The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. By killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods. We have no right to forget about it even for a second. We have to fight back and we will.”

Ukrainian officials are releasing a video on social media showing the aftermath of the attack.