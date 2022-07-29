Russian troops hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at dawn today. Mayor Igor Terekhov reported this on Telegram. “They attacked at 4:09 – he wrote – in the central part of the city, hitting a two-story building. The state emergency service is already working there: they are dismantling the rubble and looking for people under it. A second attack has taken one of the higher education institutions in Kharkiv is targeted. So far, there is no information on the injured or the dead. I hope there is none. “