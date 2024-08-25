Russia’s attack in the night in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. A hotel was hit in the raid: Two journalists were injured and another is still believed to be trapped in the rubble.

“In an overnight attack, Russians struck Kramatorsk, targeting a hotel,” wrote the head of the Donetsk military administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram. “Two people were injured and another is trapped under the rubble.” “They are all three journalists,” he said, “citizens of Ukraine, the US and the UK.”

Five people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Rakitnoye area, Belgorod region of Russia. Local authorities say so. Thirteen people were injured, as confirmed on Telegram by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Among the injured were several minors. The bombing damaged residential buildings, two shops and seven cars. Rakitnoye, with about ten thousand inhabitants, is located just ten kilometers from the Ukrainian border.