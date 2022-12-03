More than one bombing per hour, for a whole day: Kherson is under attack from Russia, which has hit the city 28 times in the last 24 hours. A real siege in which the city’s cancer center was destroyed, according to reports Ukrinform, which quotes the head of the local military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram. The whole area of ​​the hospital would have been hit, without any distinction, by Kremlin troops. The same goes for residential areas, which are also under siege. According to the update of the Ukrainian General Staff, the death toll among Russian soldiers has risen to 90,600, including 510 soldiers who died in the last day’s fighting.

In addition, the report said, Ukrainian troops destroyed 2,917 enemy tanks, 5,886 armored vehicles, 1,906 artillery systems, 395 missile launchers, 210 anti-aircraft systems, 280 aircraft, 263 helicopters, 1,572 operational-tactical drones, 531 cruise missiles, 16 warships, 4,472 vehicles and fuel tanks. In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian army has retaken possession of 13 settlements, the head of the Ukrainian regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, said on Telegram, quoted by the Guardian. For Haidai, Russian forces continue to target liberated villages with artillery. Doctors and rescuers are expected to arrive in the torn areas in Moscow as early as next week.