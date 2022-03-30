In interview between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, the US president informed the Ukrainian leader about “the work that the United States and its allies are carrying out to provide Ukraine with military, economic and humanitarian assistance and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression”. This was reported by the White House, in reporting the phone call between the two presidents. The two leaders also discussed how the United States is “working relentlessly to meet Ukraine’s major demands for security assistance, the crucial effects these weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States and their allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend their country. “

In addition, President Biden informed President Zelensky that the US intends to provide the Ukrainian government with “$ 500 million in direct budget aid”. The US president also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week. Meanwhile, President Zelensky has updated President Biden on the progress of negotiations with Russia.