US President Joe Biden will use his speech in Poland next week to send a message to Vladimir Putin, clarifying that NATO will continue to support Ukraine’s war efforts “for as long as necessary”. Biden will leave for Warsaw on Monday for a short trip that takes place on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion of Russia, will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the Bucharest Nine, will speak by telephone with the leaders of Great Britain, France and Italy, the White House announced.

Read also

The main public event during the visit will be the speech delivered from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, focusing on “how the United States has mobilized the world to support the Ukrainian people defending their freedom and democracy,” said spokesman John Kirby . “President Biden will make it clear that the United States will continue to be with Ukraine… for as long as it takes.” “And I suspect you will hear him sending messages to Putin as well as to the Russian people.” Kirby then clarified that Biden does not plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the trip or travel to Ukraine.

Yesterday was the announcement that Biden would deliver a speech in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on February 21, three days after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The speech is scheduled for 5.30pm. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also give a speech on the same day.