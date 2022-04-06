“This war will last a long time but the United States will remain alongside Ukraine”. American President Joe Biden said this, speaking to union delegates from all over the country. “Russia has already failed to achieve the initial objectives of the conflict. She wanted to change the government, but Kiev is still standing,” however, “the struggle is far from over,” Biden said.

Those from Bucha and other cities in Ukraine are “horrible” images, declared the president of the United States, denouncing “very serious war crimes”. Also on Bucha, Biden spoke of “civilians executed in cold blood” and stressed that “the responsible nations must unite because the perpetrators” of these crimes “are called to answer”.

Then, commenting on the new sanctions imposed against Moscow, he said: “We are blocking” all the activities in the United States of the Russian banks Sberbank and Alfa Bank and “no one will be able to touch a cent of the money deposited in our branches”. “All American investments in Russia will be blocked by a bill being passed,” Biden added, according to which “600 American companies” are leaving Russia.