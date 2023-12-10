US President Joe Biden invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to highlight the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves from Russia's brutal invasion. This is what we read in a statement from White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

As Russia escalates missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, he stresses, “leaders will discuss Ukraine's urgent needs and the vital importance of continued U.S. support at this critical moment.”

US Senate blocks aid to Kiev and Russia smiles

As they had announced, the Republicans in the United States Senate have so far blocked the military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, arguing that the part intended for border security must be strengthened. The vote raises the possibility that Congress will fail to authorize the $61 billion in aid to Kiev by the end of the year, as the White House has asked to do, warning that it has run out of money available to support Kiev against the Russian invasion.

The words of President Biden

In an attempt to break the impasse, Biden asked Congress to approve the package to prevent Vladimir Putin from taking advantage of the situation. He also said he was ready to make “significant compromises on the border” but accused Republicans of having an “all or nothing” attitude on immigration. “These are negotiations, Republicans think they can have it all without any bipartisan compromise,” he said.

Putin will “go ahead” if he takes Ukraine, suggesting Russia could eventually attack a NATO ally and drag the US into war, Biden said.