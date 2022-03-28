“I don’t apologize. I don’t care what Vladimir Putin thinks.”. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, does not deny the words spoken in recent days and in particular on Saturday in Warsaw. Biden, referring to President Vladimir Putin, called the Kremlin number 1 a “butcher” and later said that “this man cannot remain in power”. The White House subsequently smoothed out the president’s claims and Biden himself made it clear that the speech did not refer to regime change in Moscow. “I don’t apologize, I don’t care what Putin thinks.”

“Given his recent behavior, people should understand that he will continue to do what he thinks is necessary, period. He is not conditioned by anyone, anyone by his advisors. He just follows his pace and the idea that he can do something terrible. because I defined it for what it is -Bid says- I don’t think it’s rational “. “I was expressing the moral indignation I felt at the way Putin is behaving and at this man’s actions,” he added.

Responding to a question about his willingness to meet the Russian president, Biden said it “depends on what he wants to talk about” and confirmed, without going into detail, that there will be “a meaningful response” to a possible chemical attack from part of Russia.

Biden then reiterated that “NATO has never been as strong as it is today” and added that he was “not at all” worried that his comments could aggravate the conflict or weaken NATO.