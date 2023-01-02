Russia steps up raids with Iranian Shahed drones, Ukraine prepares to face a “sustained attack”. From Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky warns: Moscow will focus even more on drones supplied by Tehran. The weapon, now increasingly in the spotlight, rose to prominence in October when the Ukrainian military ‘unveiled’ the Shahed drones. “The enemy used Iranian drones, Shahed-136 model, launched from the territory of Belarus and simultaneously from the occupied Crimea,” read a statement from the Ukrainian General Staff posted on Facebook. Since then, aircraft – which are relatively inexpensive – have become increasingly part of Moscow’s stock, particularly in the early days of 2023.

“Shahed-136 drones are stray munitions. Tactical-level loetering munitions have more or less the same characteristics,” Tiziano Ciocchetti, an online defense military analyst, told Adnkronos. Shahed-136 drones are small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to evade air defenses and strike targets on the ground after pinpointing them.

The drone – about 3.5 meters long, with a wingspan of 2.5 meters and a speed of 180/190 km per hour – has a characteristic delta shape with the fuselage, where the explosive warhead is located, directly integrated into the wings, whose margins the stabilizers are located. The first reports of the use of the Iranian drone date back to September 2022, when an aircraft was shot down near Kupiansk.

Why is Moscow increasingly relying on drones? Since the beginning of December, there has been talk of the reduced number of missiles at Russia’s disposal. Earlier last month, the head of the Kiev intelligence directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia had enough missiles for several raids against Ukraine, however, specifying that “the stockpile of high-precision weapons in the Russian Federation was “already on its way out. They’ve long since reached their critical low.”

In the last few hours, Kiev has highlighted the new strategy implemented by Russia: Moscow uses Iranian drones coupled with old missiles, high-precision ballistic missiles and redesigned S-300 missiles in various configurations. “We see the impact of economic sanctions on the Russian Federation. They are trying to get around the sanctions, bring in components, but this is not so easy to do,” explained the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky.

Skibitsky noted that the Russians are now short of Iskander ballistic missiles: the number of launched Kh-101, Kh-555 cruise missiles is decreasing. He also added that the enemy has started to experience a shortage of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).