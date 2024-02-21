Two years of war between Ukraine and Russia. On February 22, 2022, the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin began the conflict. After 24 months, with over 10 thousand civilians dead and an unknown number of soldiers killed, what stage is the conflict at? After the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023, we are witnessing a new shift in balance: Russia claims the recent conquest of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, and masses troops in the south. Kiev reorganizes itself under the leadership of General Oleksandr Syrsky, chosen by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyand awaits new aid from the USA, with the hope that Washington will unlock the 61 billion package.



Adnkronos asked three generals to outline the picture of the war 2 years after the start of hostilities. “We are two years into war in Ukraine, although the roots of this conflict date back to 2014, with thousands of civilian victims,” ​​says the General Marco Bertoliniformer commander of the Joint Forces Top Operational Command.

“In the field, the prevalence of Russia was demonstrated, which won the major battles, denying the recurrent propaganda in the West that wanted it to be defeated from a technological point of view. It was said that they fought with shovels, that they stole the microchips of washing machines to using them on missiles, all part of a debunked narrative. The Ukrainian counter-offensive instead failed, Russia began to press along the entire border, broke through at the most important fortified point of the entire Ukrainian line, a stone's throw from Donetsk and now we are open to further developments that are difficult to predict,” he adds.

“From a political point of view, this situation has heavy repercussions in the Ukrainian context – he continues -: General Valeri Zaluzhny, who was the commander of the armed forces, was killed because he had different ideas than those of Zelensky. He was replaced by General Syrsky, of Russian origin with parents in Russia and moreover apparently not particularly loved by his parents. This is a critical moment for the armed forces.”.

“On the contrary, in Russia the situation also seems to benefit the economy. Clearly the war is also complicated by everything that is happening around it, from the crisis in the Middle East, the tactical success on the ground belongs to Russia. Zelensky, in order to hope for a improvement of the situation, it needs direct involvement of NATO, otherwise it cannot do it”, he states.

For the general Leonardo Tricaricoformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the Icsa foundation, “after two years of conflict, the situation of stalemate which materializes a few weeks after the start of hostilities continues. A condition that immediately revealed itself as the impossibility of either side prevailing with the sole use of weapons. And that remains so even though at the moment the progress of operations shows a phase favorable to Putin.”

“It is worth recalling that the only negotiating attempts – he continues – clumsy but reflecting the desire of Russia and Ukraine to identify a common platform for the cessation of hostilities and agreement, were attempted when it was already clear that a military solution to the dispute seemed difficult”.

“It was then that an attempt had to be made to strengthen the negotiating table by the international community, the United States first and foremost. Unfortunately, this attempt was not carried out in a serious and structured manner, leaving the intended initiative to individual countries, even those of significant importance, as in fact happened, not to have a concrete and decisive follow-up. The only path – he says – remains that of negotiation, in a certainly more complicated moment like today, but to always be attempted with the appropriate arrangements and the more active involvement of the wider international community. Otherwise the alternative is a war with a karst course, re-emerging to the surface here and there, which will still be associated with many large and small massacres of civilians and soldiers. At the same time, it is crucial that support for Ukraine does not suffer any weakening, in practice and in everyone's determination.”

“And in the hope – he concludes – that this war, which began like the others without the final objective being identified and shared, does not end just like the others, with a solution similar to when the United States, in the lead and in the dark of the legitimate Afghan government, negotiated with the Taliban of the time, (and the same could happen with Putin today), the fate of the conflict in complete and deplorable solitude”.

General Giorgio Battistiformer Italian commander in Afghanistan and member of the Italian Atlantic Committee, observes that “two years of war have certainly left some big signals. There has been the return of high-intensity conventional warfare in Europe, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine; a conflict that no one thought could happen. This has led to a need for rearmament of the countries of both the Atlantic Alliance and those that make up the European Union, it is true that reaching 2% of GDP is still being discussed today.”

Another essential point, outlined by the conflict, is “the return of Russian expansionism of which perhaps we should have already had a feeling when Russia entered Georgia to protect the Russian-speaking South Ossetia and Abkhazia – he continues – The armed forces have once again become an instrument of foreign policy, both by the countries of the Atlantic Alliance and by the European ones. And then, the attention on the wider Mediterranean which, especially for the southern front of the Atlantic Alliance, is becoming important again: the Russian fleet has returned massively to the Mediterranean, as in the times of the Cold War, and with it, in recent months , Chinese military ships also appeared. There is a new attention that I hope will be well acquired on the southern front of the Mediterranean”.

The war marked “the relaunch of the multilateralism of diplomatic, political and military initiatives, i.e. the need to intervene within coalitions or alliances, even temporary ones, to face certain needs. The difficulty of the European Union in being a protagonist on the scene is important international precisely for having reduced all military instruments after the Cold War”, underlines General Battisti.

“We have now rediscovered the need to rearm to face the threats of adversaries who make the use of force their main instrument in international relations. The conflict in Ukraine has finally highlighted the use of new technologies, such as drones and the cyber world, combining it with ways of conducting operations that were typical of World War I and II, i.e. positional warfare and trench warfare“, he concludes. (by Silvia Mancinelli)