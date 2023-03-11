More than 10 strong explosions were heard in the northern part of Melitopol, a Ukrainian city occupied by the Russians. The Ukrainian mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov, reports it on Telegram, relaunched by Ukrinform.

THE RUSSIAN LOSSES – According to Kiev, Russia has already lost about 158 ​​thousand soldiers in Ukraine. This was stated on Facebook by the general staff of the armed forces of Kiev, quoted by Ukrinform. Between February 24, 2022 and March 11, 2023, the losses suffered by the Russians in combat also included – according to the same source – 3,458 tanks, 6,762 armored fighting vehicles, 2,483 artillery systems, 493 multiple-launch anti-aircraft rockets, 257 anti-aircraft systems, 304 aircraft, 289 helicopters, 5,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18 ships/warships, 2,108 drones. In addition, 907 cruise missiles were shot down.

007GB – In the city of Bakhmut the front line has become a ‘neutralization zone’ which prevents the mercenaries of the Wagner group from advancing in a westerly direction. However, Ukrainian forces remain vulnerable to continued Russian attempts to outflank their defense lines from the north and south. This is what British intelligence explains in the latest report on the situation of the fighting in Ukraine disclosed by the Ministry of Defense in London.

Over the past four days, Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of the eastern sector of the city of Bakhmut, Donbass. In the center of the city, the Bakhmutka River now marks the front line. Ukrainian forces control the western part of the city and have demolished key bridges over the river, which flows north-south across a 200-800m wide strip of open land between built-up areas.”

“Ukrainian units – continues the report – can fire from fortified buildings to the west, and this area has become a killing zone, making things probably very difficult for the forces of the Wagner group as they try to continue their frontal assault towards west. However, Ukrainian forces and their supply lines from the west remain vulnerable to continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south.”