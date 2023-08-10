Russia still in the sights of drones. Russian Air Defense shot down 13 Russian drones flying towards Moscow and Sevastopol last night. This was announced by the ministry, quoted by Tass. According to the agency, the two drones in the Moscow direction were destroyed by the air defense forces in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

Read also

Two more drones were shot down as they approached Sevastopol, and nine more were shot down before reaching their target and fell into the Black Sea. The Russian ministry said there were no casualties or damage.