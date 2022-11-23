A Russian missile hit the maternity ward of the Vilnianska hospital near Zaporizhzhia early today. The governor of the region, Oleksandr Starukh, denounced the attack, which caused the death of a newborn, on Telegram. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense has announced the forthcoming dispatch of helicopters to Ukraine. Minister Ben Wallace underlined that this is the first shipment of manned helicopters since the start of the Russian invasion. Three Sea King helicopters will be made available to the Kiev forces, the first of which has already arrived in Ukraine.