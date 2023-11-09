Russia faces strategic choices about the use of resources and men in the war with Ukraine. The exigencies of the conflict with Kiev, which has been ongoing for over 600 days, could push Moscow to militarily undefend the other borders. It is the scenario that British military intelligence outlines in the bulletin that takes stock of the war. “Following last week’s reported losses of several Russian long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), new analyzes suggest that, to maintain cover over Ukraine, Russia will most likely have to redeploy the SAMs that normally protect distant parts of Russia.” , military intelligence notes.

Some Russian Sams, “such as the Sa-21, can hit targets up to 400 km away. Being positioned at strategically important points, as well as along the Russian borders, their removal would weaken air defense in peripheral areas. The reallocation of strategic air defense elements would further demonstrate how the conflict in Ukraine continues to overload Russian defenses and challenge its ability to maintain base defenses across the vastness of its territory,” the bulletin concludes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that more than a thousand Russian forces have died in 24 hours of fighting. In the daily update released on Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces speaks of “approximately 308,720” Russian casualties since the start of the war (+1,080 compared to yesterday’s bulletin).

According to Kiev, 5,316 tanks, 7,475 artillery systems and 577 anti-aircraft defense systems have been destroyed since February last year. 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters and 5,593 drones shot down. Also destroyed, we read in the bulletin, were 20 naval units and a submarine.