General Sergei Surovikin, who commands the special military operation in Ukraine, has been removed from his post and is said to be “under a sort of house arrest”, meaning he cannot leave his apartment but can receive visitors, writes the VChK blog- OGPU, considered close to the Russian security forces. Known as ‘General Armageddon’, Surovikin is considered close to Yevgeny Prigozhin and already last month the rumor of his arrest had circulated. According to some rumors he was aware of the mutiny of the Wagner leader. Former general and now deputy Viktor Sobolev announced that Surovikin was removed from his post. But he could be reinstated with other duties in the future.

Meanwhile, according to the Guardian, Moscow has started resorting to sleeper cells implanted in Western countries or to unofficial agents and operatives, people of third or ‘illegal’ nationalities, Russians posing as such who have spent years building a cover for themselves without doing any intelligence work for years. The ‘illegals’ are the legacy of a Soviet program dating back to the Cold War. But to demonstrate its ‘revival’, the arrest, last year alone, of at least seven alleged illegal immigrants in Norway, Brazil, Holland, Slovenia and Greece. Some managed to escape, probably to Russia, others are still under arrest in the West.

The return to riskier and less easy methods of espionage was imposed by the expulsion of a total of 450 diplomats from Western countries, in the first three months of the war alone, many of whom were undercover FSB, GRU and Sver operatives diplomatic. Even the possibility of passing off operatives such as tourists and businessmen has vanished in the face of the tightening on the granting of visas. Bellingcat’s investigative work following the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury also blew many operatives, with passport numbers close to those of agents sent to England by novichok and unmasked.

In Great Britain, three alleged spies of Bulgarian nationality were arrested last February together with two other people, two months after the arrest in Ljubljana of “Maria Meyer”, owner of an art gallery, and “Ludwig Gisch”, two Russian operatives of the SVR (foreign intelligence service) posing as Argentines. The trial against the three will begin in January.

They are joined by a photographer with dual Greek and Mexican citizenship with a yarn shop in Athens. A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after being accused of carrying out various tasks for Russian intelligence.