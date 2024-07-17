Ukraine | Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners – this is already the second time in a month

Ukraine|The United Arab Emirates was negotiating a prisoner swap for the second time this summer.

Russian Ministry of Defence and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi tell on their own Telegram channels that Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners on Wednesday.

Both sides of the exchange reportedly freed 95 people.

From the exchange told already in advance by the US news agency Bloomberg, in addition to which it had also been discussed on unofficial Telegram channels supporting the Russian army.

The Ministry of Defense says that the United Arab Emirates provided “humanitarian mediation” in the return of prisoners of war.

This is at least the second time that the state acts as an intermediary for the exchange of prisoners. On June 25, Zelenskyi thanked the United Arab Emirates In Telegram for its assistance with the prisoner exchange agreement. In connection with that exchange, both sides handed over 90 prisoners.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is holding a total of more than 6,400 Ukrainian prisoners. According to him, Ukraine has around 1,300 Russian prisoners.

Wednesday’s this is the sixth exchange of prisoners this year.

During the first year of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression, prisoners were exchanged regularly. In the second half of 2023, however, the exchanges stopped for a while and continued again in January of the current year.

January saw the biggest prisoner exchange of the large-scale offensive war so far. Then Ukraine handed back 248 Russians and Russia released 230 Ukrainians.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, approximately 3,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been released from captivity since the start of the entire war.

In January in Belgorod, Russia was shot down Il-76 transport plane. Ukraine has indirectly admitted that it was behind the shooting down of the plane itself. After the plane went down, Russia said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners had been on board, all of whom lost their lives.