It is certainly not peace that is approaching. But Volodymyr Zelensky He has seized on the wind of change in Washington, staging an opening towards Moscow and inviting Russia to take part in a second summit, after the one last June in Switzerland which was attended by delegations from 92 countries, including the country involved in the war. The President of Ukraine makes a gesture of extending his hand to the enemy who in turn stalls and pretends not to understand, waiting for more certainties after November 5th. November is in fact the crucial month for the two parties involved in the conflict. Until then, and probably even after, the irreconcilable demands of the parties will not change.

The plan expressed yesterday by the Ukrainian president is to have a plan ready by November to organize the second international summit on his vision of peace, after meetings in Qatar between the end of the month and August on energy security, on the safety of navigation, in Turkey in August, on the exchange of prisoners, the repatriation of children deported in September to Canada, the three crucial issues included in the final communiqué of the first international conference.

Demonstrating Zelensky’s political flair, a few hours after his offer, the Donald Trump’s new vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, newly appointed, has clearly saidin an interview with Fox News that if they win the elections in the United States, the President will negotiate with Russia to end the conflict. “Trump has promised to start negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to quickly end this problem so America can focus on the real problem, which is China,” the senator said.

The Kremlin says it does not understand what Volodymir Zelensky has in mind when he speaks of a “second peace summit,” after the Ukrainian president yesterday hinted at the possibility of an invitation to Russia after the first meeting without a Moscow delegation. “The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So we need to understand what Zelensky has in mind,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Zvezda.

Beyond the skirmishes, the key word is therefore negotiation.. No peace. As anyone who followed the Minsk negotiations and the subsequent agreements that remained unimplemented throughout the years in which both countries, Russia and Ukraine, prepared for war knows well.

The Kremlin currently considers as speculative the claims that Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, could become a mediator in the Ukrainian solution. “There is a lot of speculation now about who is ready for what and who adheres to what positions,” Peskov told reporters. “Since yesterday, Trump has been a candidate for the presidency of the United States. We are waiting for the outcome of the election, American voters will decide their future, this is their concern, not ours,” he added.

Ukrainians continue to unanimously reject Moscow’s demands for capitulation. Under the Kremlin’s conditions, it is completely unreasonable to think about ending the war, according to a poll commissioned by Dzerkalo Tyzhnya. 83 percent of Ukrainians reject Putin’s demand to withdraw from the four regions annexed by Moscow in September 2022. 58 percent are convinced that Kiev should not agree to write the status of a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear country into its constitution.

Meanwhile the conflict continues. With its tragic death tollThe Ukrainian General Staff reports that 561,400 Russian soldiers have been lost, 1,110 of them in the last day alone.