THE’Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region was planned with NATO participation and Western special services and was provoked by Kiev’s awareness of its imminent collapse, Russian presidential adviser Nikolay Patrushev said, quoted by Tass.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Kiev forces are in control of the entire Russian city of Sudzha in Kursk OblastCommander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had taken control of more than 80 settlements in Kursk Oblast during the ongoing operation, Zelensky added.

“It was the West that brought the criminal junta to power in Ukraine. NATO countries sent weapons and military instructors to Ukraine, continue to provide them with intelligence and monitor the actions of neo-Nazi groups,” Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. “The operation in the Kursk region was also planned with the participation of NATO and Western special services.”

“This criminal initiative was prompted by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev’s awareness of its imminent collapse,” the Kremlin official added, dismissing the U.S. State Department’s claims that the U.S. was not involved. “It is common for the United States to say one thing and do the opposite. Without their direct participation and support, Kiev would never have dared to set foot on Russian soil,” Patrushev said.

Kiev: “Ferry in Crimea and boat in Krasnodar hit”

The Russian military says it has repelled an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack targets on Russian territory, destroying several air and sea drones in the Crimea region. The Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that “over the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed five air-based UAVs over the Black Sea.”

Ukraine struck a ferry in the Crimean city of Kerch and a boat near the Chernomorsk community in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory overnight, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa Oblast Military Administration, said.

It is unclear whether the vessel that was hit was military or not. Explosions rang out in several occupied cities overnight, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote, citing reports from residents. A fire was reported near the city of Kerch in the port area. Residents of Sevastopol, Simferopol and Kerch heard explosions at around 3:30 a.m. local time, local media reported. Several explosions were also reported in the community of Chernomorsk in Russia’s neighboring Krasnodar region at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

Kiev: “Hundreds of Russian prisoners captured, there will be an exchange”

Ukraine also says it has captured “hundreds” of Russian prisoners in Russia’s Kursk region, from where Ukrainian forces entered Russian territory on August 6. In statements to the BBC, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian government, said that “they will be exchanged later for Ukrainian prisoners of war taken by Russia.”

According to Sak, one of the “tactical objectives of this operation” is to neutralize the air bases in the Kursk region, which have been used – according to the adviser – “to carry out more than two thousand attacks on Ukrainian territory” this summer alone.