Ukraine accuses Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia in the war that has been going on for over 900 days. The European Union considers Kiev’s claims to be well-founded based on “credible” information. Tehran denies involvement, Moscow glosses over an increasingly tense and complex international framework.

The accusations in Tehran

Last weekend, speaking in Cernobbio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia’s use of ballistic missiles arriving from Tehran. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani himself, speaking on behalf of the G7 rotating presidency, warned: “The supply of Iranian weapons to Russia represents a danger to international security. We ask Tehran to avoid an escalation”.

Russia, the rubber wall

“This type of information does not always correspond to reality”said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering journalists’ questions. On the table, also articles from the Wall Street Journal and CNN, according to which Russia had indeed received ballistic missiles from Tehran “We have seen the information,” Peskov cut short, calling Iran “an important partner”, with which Moscow wants to “continue to develop cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones, and we will continue to do so in the interests of the peoples of our two countries”.

Tehran rejects the accusations

Iran continues to deny its role as an active partner: “We firmly reject the claims about Iran’s role in exporting weapons to one of the two warring factions,” Tehran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at the weekly press briefing.

EU supports Ukrainian accusations

Tehran’s version is rejected by the European Union. Brussels announced that its allies have shared “credible” information that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. “We are aware of credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia,” said the spokesman responsible for foreign policy, Peter Stano.

“We are further examining the matter with our member states and, if confirmed, this supply would represent a material escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” the EU spokesperson added.

Stano added that “the unanimous position of EU leaders has always been clear. The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran.”