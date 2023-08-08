Weeks after the expected start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, four Western sources quoted by CNN speak of increasingly “disappointing” assessments on the possibility that Kiev forces will be able to liberate significant portions of territory occupied by the Russians. The approaching autumn, with worsening weather and terrain conditions, narrows the window within which Kiev’s forces can hope for progress.

“They have yet to see if in the next two weeks there is the possibility of achieving some progress. But for them, real progress is changing the balance of the conflict. I think it is extremely unlikely,” a senior Western diplomat told CNN. “Our briefings are disappointing. They remind us of the challenges they face. This is the most difficult moment of the war”says Mike Quigley, a US Democrat Congressman fresh from a meeting in Europe with US commanders tasked with training Ukrainian forces.

The main problem is the different levels of the Russian defensive lines with minefields and trenches. “The Russians have several lines of defense and (Ukrainian forces) have not yet overcome the first one,” notes a Western diplomat. “We all recognize, even the Ukrainians, that it is more difficult, slower than we would like, but we continue to believe that there is time and space to make progress”, notes a senior American official instead.