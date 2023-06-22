By supplying Ukraine with weapons, the United States is causing bloodshed and provoking a third world war. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, adding that he finds “particularly surprising the ease with which the Americans squander money on Ukrainian customers. The Pentagon can afford to ‘overestimate’ the cost of military equipment supplied to Kiev, overstating his calculations by several billion dollars.”

“While unprecedented funds are allocated for the purchase of arms for the Kiev regime – added Antonov – the poorest states of Africa, Latin America and Asia are not being paid attention to. There are places on the planet where people are starving. The United States considers it more urgent to prolong the bloodshed and provoke World War III through the de facto involvement of the West in the conflict”.