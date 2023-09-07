“It’s not just an escalation move, but a reflection of Washington’s outrageous disregard for the environmental consequences of using this type of munition,” says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

The supply of depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine is a criminal act by the United States. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on the sidelines of the seminar “Strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime” in Bishkek. This type of ammunition is part of the new aid package that will be sent by the US. The shells, by the way, will be used by Abrams tanks that will arrive in Ukraine in the fall.

“This is not just an escalation move, it is a reflection of Washington’s outrageous disregard for the environmental consequences of using this type of munition in a war zone,” he added, recalling that around the world have been published hundreds of expert materials with the opinions of ecologists, doctors, chemists about the irreparable damage that such weapons can cause to the environment.

“The Americans don’t care. It is clear that they don’t care who breathes it there, where it will settle and what consequences it will have for those who are now we are fighting and what will happen to the generations that will live on this earth,” Ryabkov stressed.