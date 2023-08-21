Denmark leads to an “escalation” of the war with the decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the Nordic country, Vladimir Barbin, quoted by the Ritzau news agency, the day after the announcement by the governments in Copenhagen and The Hague on the supply of dozens of American-made F-16s to Kiev.

“Hiding behind the premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks by its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” the ambassador added. .

Meanwhile, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen confirmed that Kiev’s forces will be able to use fighters only inside Ukrainian territory. “We donate weapons on condition that they are used to expel the enemy from the territory of Ukraine. And no further – he explained – These are the conditions, whether it is tanks, fighter planes or something else”.

Today the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Denmark for helping his country resist the Russian invasion. In a speech to the Danish Parliament, Zelensky stressed that if Russia were to win the war, other European areas would risk being attacked militarily. “All of Russia’s neighbors will be threatened if Ukraine does not prevail,” he said. “Dear people of Denmark! Ukraine believed in you when this evil Russian invasion started. And I thank you for trusting us,” the Ukrainian president added.

According to Zelensky on Telegram, Ukraine will receive 42 jets. Denmark has promised 19 F-16swhich are expected to be delivered towards the end of the year, when pilot training – lasting four to six months – will be completed.