The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu he discussed the situation in Ukraine on the phone with the defense minister of the Paris government, Sebastien Lecornu. Shoigu denounced Kiev’s intention to stage a provocation with the use of a “dirty bomb”. This is what was reported to journalists today by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, reports Tass.

“On October 23, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army SK Shoigu and the Minister of Defense of the French Republic S. Lecornu. The situation in Ukraine, which has a constant tendency to a further uncontrolled escalation has been discussed, “it was announced. Shoigu expressed to his French counterpart “his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a dirty bomb”, a device that combines traditional explosives and radioactive material.