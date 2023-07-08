500 days of war between Ukraine and Russia. Many have passed since the beginning of the conflict when, at dawn on 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded the neighboring country, kicking off a battle that still goes on today and of which, at least for the moment, there is no you see the end. Still no scope to open negotiations again, no intention of giving way on either side of the fence. In between, thousands and thousands of dead, international solidarity in Kiev, failed attempts at mediation, the supply of ever more powerful weapons to Ukraine, the increasingly evident isolation of Russia and its leaders amidst sanctions and firm declarations by NATO, the USA and Europe. And the threat from Moscow, not too veiled, that the conflict could sooner or later turn into a war with nuclear implications.

On the military aid front, only yesterday was the news that the US will provide Volodymyr Zelensky and his people with an additional 800 million dollar package, including cluster bombs. Another step forward after the supply of Patriot defense systems, precision systems that had given the decisive turning point in Kiev in view of a counter-offensive which, however, is still struggling to take off despite the Ukrainian proclamations and Russian complaints.

Meanwhile today, 500 days later, Zelensky not by chance visited the Isle of Snakes, a symbol of resistance par excellence, while Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chooses to closely follow the training of new units destined for the front.

ZELENSKY TO THE ISLAND OF SNAKES

”Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like all of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave. I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days”, the Twitter post of the Ukrainian president, who shared a video of his arrival by speedboat on the island in the Black Sea reconquered 500 days ago by the Kiev armed forces who, at the beginning of the war, fought a Russian warship, the Moskva, sunk in the Black Sea in April. Moscow spoke of an explosion on board, while Ukraine said it hit the warship with missiles.

“500 days of large-scale warfare. And not a single day of weakness. Thank you to all who are fighting for the freedom and independence of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter in a new message from celebration of the courage of the soldiers after that of this morning.

Ukraine-Russia, intense clashes in Bakhmut: the 007 GB report





SHOIGU VISITS NEW UNITS IN TRAINING

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu instead witnessed today the training of new combat units destined to be sent to the Ukrainian front. “The head of the Russian army has been following the training of T-90 tank crews,” the ministry said on its Telegram channel. The inspection took place at a training ground in southern Russia. The new troops are undergoing an intensive 38-day active-duty readiness course, with combined exercises of different Army specializations, the TASS said.