165 children died and 266 were injured in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia. This was announced by the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office, specifying that “the greatest number of victims is concentrated in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of the Kiev, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions”.

“The bombings – adds the note – damaged 869 schools, 83 of which were completely destroyed”.