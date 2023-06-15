The leader and founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has come to directly challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin. British intelligence writes it in its latest bulletin, underlining that Prigozhin has clearly said that his men ”will not sign the contracts” to come under the control of the Moscow Defense Ministry. And he reiterated this after Putin expressed his favor and explicitly on television on June 13 regarding these contracts.

The deadline for joining is July 1st and that date, underlined the Ministry of Defense in London, ”could mark a turning point”.