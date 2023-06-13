Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The Ukraine probably suffers the heaviest losses in its counter-offensive at Zaporizhia. Video shows West tanks destroyed and captured by Russia.

Munich/Tokmak/Zaporischschja – The source should be treated with caution. Nevertheless, it apparently provides authentic image material directly from the front lines of the Ukraine war. One of these front sections is currently near Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region, which is heavily contested between Ukrainian forces and the occupying Russian army.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive: Kiev appears to be suffering heavy casualties to Western tanks

Several videos shared on Twitter show how the Ukrainian army used a modern German-made Leopard 2-A6 and at least five US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two or three US MaxxPro armored personnel carriers and a Soviet-designed mine clearance tank in just one advance has lost.

Apparently, Ukrainian forces are confronted with four major problems as they advance across the vast plains between the major cities of Zaporizhia, Donetsk in the Donbass and Melitopol on the Sea of ​​Azov. Apparently the heaviest losses included.

Shortly before the impact: A Russian video is said to show the destruction of a Leopard 2 tank in Ukraine. © Screenshot [email protected]

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Should the Russian army be encircled at Zaporizhia?

Various thrusts of the offensive indicate that their aim there is probably to encircle the Russian troops at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and to bring it back under control. The first major problem, however, is the large-scale Russian minefields. In the case described, the Ukrainians drove their tanks right into one of these minefields. It looks like they then hastily got the West-supplied military vehicles leave and just leave them there.

This is indicated by videos published by pro-Russian sources on Telegram. A video shared directly by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, among others, shows Russian soldiers running to the Ukrainian army’s tanks and troop carriers and collecting ammunition. The video was shared in series on Twitter (see below). The engine is still running on a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. And the “Leo” is clearly recognizable as such. “These are our trophies now,” the Russian ministry wrote in the Post.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive: Heavy casualties at Zaporizhia and Tokmak

Apparently, the tanks of the Ukrainian army were not lost in direct combat operations. The reports of heavy losses of Western equipment, however, increase daily. According to the analysis portal “ORYX” allegedly only lost 47th Brigade “Magura” of the Ukrainian Army seven Leopard 2 tanks and 17 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, while a military expert still expects an impending major attack by Ukraine on a section of the front and the blowing up of the Kakhovka dam slowed down the counter-offensive near Cherson in the extreme south of the country. Striking: Loud Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) The armed forces of Kiev only have 21 of the modern “Leos”.

Is there simply a lack of air support in the open field? This could be Ukraine’s second major problem. Russian sources claimed that the Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters allegedly successfully fought Ukrainian tanks. Striking: Some of the tanks described at the beginning are apparently standing around on the field with hardly any injuries. And something else stands out. Russian sources shared a video purported to show more drone footage from the Russian side. Accordingly, the Ukrainian squad was observed undisturbed for minutes. The SZ analyzes that Russian drone reconnaissance is probably working much more efficiently than at the beginning of the war – the third challenge for the Ukrainians.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine counteroffensive: Russians defend themselves with mines and Lancet kamikaze drones

Another drone shot of the Zaporizhia battlefield is said to document a fourth major problem for the advancing Ukrainians. It should be possible to see how a Russian Lancet Kamikaze drone hits a provided Leopard 2 main battle tank in Ukraine. The footage, which was also circulated on Telegram, cannot be independently verified, but at least it looks real, as the tank is shown from different perspectives before the impact and explosion appear to occur. The video does not show whether there were soldiers in the tank or whether it was also parked.

On Tuesday (June 13) it also became known that the 33rd Armored Brigade of the Ukrainian Army lost three Leopard-2R anti-mine-clearing vehicles supplied by Finland in one fell swoop. Photos should show how they drove into a suspected Russian minefield.

Counteroffensive against Russian army: Ukrainians act with smaller units

Loud SZ The Ukrainians are currently still operating with small groups of armored vehicles consisting of one or two main battle tanks, minesweepers and a handful of armored personnel carriers to scout positions behind the Russian line of contact for attacks on Moscow’s main line of defense. Apparently, Zaporizhia does not succeed at all. (pm)