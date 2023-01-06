The Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the top 15 strongest armies in the world according to Global Firepower

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have risen by seven lines and entered the top 15 strongest armies in the world, beating Poland, Israel and Australia. This is evidenced by the new rating published portal Global Firepower.

Now Ukraine ranks 15th in the ranking, and a year ago it was on the 22nd line. As the authors of the rating note, the reason for revising the assessment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was their rebuff to Russia, as well as the military and financial assistance allocated by the West.

Russia retained 2nd place in the ranking. The first place was again taken by the United States of America, and the third by China.

On Friday, January 6, the United States is expected to announce a new aid package for Ukraine. According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, the new aid package will include U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. According to the Associated Press, the new military aid package for Kyiv, worth about $2.85 billion, will be the largest military equipment package the Pentagon has removed from its stockpiles to be sent to Ukraine.