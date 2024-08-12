“To hope for a negotiation, we need to unite the intelligences of peace regardless of political affiliation”

“What is happening in Ukraine is the confirmation that in the whole of the West politics counts less and less”. This is what he stated in Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeocommenting on the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian territory.

“It is often just a facade because others govern and decide. We are in the hands of techno-financial elites who think they can solve the problem of public debt with wars and in doing so they are playing with fire. For diplomacy to return, politics must return. To hope for a negotiation, we need to unite the intelligences of peace regardless of political affiliation”, concludes Romeo.

