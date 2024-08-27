War, Romeo (League) to Affaritaliani.it: “Neither Ukraine nor Russia can afford to lose”

“The only winning strategy would be to push the governments of the international community to find the reasons for peace on the model of multilateral agreements of Helsinki of 1975, which reduced Cold War tensions and improved relations between the then Communist bloc and the West to such an extent that the two largest countries could both speak of diplomatic success and neither felt defeated.”

He states this to Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo commenting on Russia’s massive attacks against Ukraine in response to Kiev’s troops’ advance into Russian territory. “This is the key to achieving peace because Neither Ukraine nor Russia can afford to lose. We hope that regardless of the outcome of the American elections, the warmongering rhetoric will be abandoned and we will finally move towards a truce and negotiations”, concludes Romeo.