“The recent Ukrainian offensive requires the utmost attention and caution from all actors involved,” he says. Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo. “While we understand and support Ukraine’s right to defend its sovereignty, attempting to increase its spendable capital at the negotiating table with attacks on Russian soil could lead to the risk of a military escalation further distancing a peaceful solution. On this, the League has repeatedly stressed that Italian weapons cannot and must not be used on Russian soil”.

“It is imperative that our support for Kiev be accompanied by a diplomatic effort aimed at dialogue and the opening of peace negotiations. The international community, regardless of who wins the US presidential election, must maintain the pressure for serious negotiations, with the aim of ending a war that is inflicting suffering on millions of civilians. Peace must remain our top priority. It is sad to see the total absence of the European Union on this issue, which is more aimed at fanning the flames than finding a solution.benefiting China and other international actors who will play a negotiating role that we Europeans could have played”.