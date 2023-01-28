Ukrainian war, Italy-France agreement for 700 Aster missiles worth 2 billion

Italy and France would have agreed the joint purchase of 700 Aster-30 missiles worth two billion euros for the Mamba Samp/T air defense system, the one that could be sent to Ukraine. This was revealed by the French newspaper L’Opinion, according to which the agreement was concluded on the occasion of the meeting in Rome between Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and his French colleague Sebastien Lecornu.

Dmitry Medvedev versus Guido Crosetto. In a post on Telegram, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, accustomed to rampant attacks and insults to Western leaders, called the defense minister “a rare fool”. “They are not here many fools in the structures of power in Europe – writes Medvedev – The Italian Defense Minister he called supplying armored vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine a way to avoid World War III, one rare fool”.

“The minister’s neighbors in the evil foggy realm with the empire complex have gone even further – continues the former Russian president, in a reference to the British – They insist that all the armaments that NATO has at its disposal should be supplied to Kiev “right away”. And fighter jets, hundreds of tanks, and long-range missile systems. As if this were the only way to avoid Russian expansion and a new world war.”

According to Medvedev, “defending a Ukraine that no one wants in Europe will not save the decrepit Old World from retaliation. Secondly, if a third world war were to break out, it would, alas, not be about tanks or even fighter jetsin that case everything would surely fall apart”. But, he concludes, “what to expect from an entrepreneur with an incomplete higher education and his stupid neighbors, who during the pandemic got drunk right at their workplace, at number 10 Downing street”.

It is at least three civilians killed And two injured the toll of a Russian missile attack this morning, January 28, on Kostiantynivka, an industrial city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the regional governor himself, Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by the country’s media: “The Russians fired at the residential district, hit and damaged four buildings, a hotel, garages and civilian cars”, the report states.

But the alarm had already gone off in the early hours of the day, when one strong explosion resounded in the city of Mariupol occupied by Russian forces, near the Azovmash (cargo wagons) and Ilyich (steel) factories. “A strong explosion in Mariupol twenty minutes ago. Also in Kalmius district, bordering Azovmash/Illich settlements. We are clarifying the reasons. But these sounds, pleasing to the Ukrainian ear, are becoming more and more frequent in the city” denounced the mayor’s adviser on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky, given the recent clashes in Donetsk, in Vuhledar and in Bakhmut, is increasingly worried and admits: “The situation at the front is extremely serious. Russian artillery hammers the eastern one”

Concern also joined by the Italian defense minister Crosettiwhile Rome and Paris are increasingly heading towards an agreement on sending Samp-Ts: “If the Russian tanks arrived in Kiev it would be World War III.”

