Ukraine and Romania criticized Russia on Wednesday for drone strikes carried out at night in the Odessa region, which mainly targeted the port of Izmail on the Danube River.

The Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, informed that around 40,000 tons of grain that would be sent to countries in Africa, China and Israel were destroyed. There were no injuries.

“The enemy deliberately tried to destroy port infrastructure on the Danube; continuing to terrorize the grain export issue, attacked both the elevator and the grain storage facility,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine’s Southern Command added in a statement: “Ukrainian grains have the potential to feed millions of people around the world. However, Russia has chosen the path of killing, starvation and terrorism.”

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilian ports and grain silos on the banks of the Danube, a few kilometers from the Romanian border, “war crimes”.

“Russia’s continued attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on the Danube, in close proximity to Romania, are unacceptable,” the Romanian head of state wrote on Twitter.

“These are war crimes and further affect Ukraine’s ability to transfer its food products to the world’s needy,” added the president of NATO member Romania.

Russia in July did not renew the Black Sea grain agreement, a commitment that for a year had allowed Ukraine to export food from the invaded country’s Black Sea ports even as the war raged.

While it was in force, the agreement, which had been brokered by Turkey and the UN, allowed for the export of more than 32 million tons of food from Ukraine. Russia alleged that it decided not to renew the commitment because its demands were not met.

Since then, Ukraine has been forced to resort to alternative routes to export grain and Russia has intensified attacks on land routes and other Ukrainian ports used for this outflow. More than 140,000 tons of food have already been destroyed. (With EFE Agency)