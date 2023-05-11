Ukraine: Zelensky in Berlin on Saturday, then a possible visit to Rome

Zelensky is expected in Berlin on Saturday to meet Chancellor Scholz and President Steinmeier, the following day he will be in the coronation hall of Aachen Town Hall to receive the Charlemagne Prize. The Ukrainian president could also be in Rome on his ‘tour’. The visit has not been confirmed but could take place after the last meeting between the Italian prime minister and the Ukrainian president which dates back to February 21st.



Ukraine, London confirms shipment of long-range missiles



British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, speaking to the Commons, confirmed the shipment of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help push back Russian forces but did not specify how many have been sent so far. Storm Shadow missiles “are going now or are already in the country”, he said, stressing that they will be used to hit Moscow’s troops “in sovereign Ukrainian territory”, not in Russia.







“Italy is with Kiev and we will not waver. Ukrainian interests coincide with those of Europe”, underlined the premier in Kiev. The Chief Executive had invited Zelensky in Italy. The two also spoke after the Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome in which the Ukrainian president had participated by video link, moved by the commitment in favor of Kiev and obtaining a standing ovation.

