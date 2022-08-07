Safety concerns are growing for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, while Russian troops have stepped up their offensives in both southern and eastern Ukraine. “Tonight about 60 ‘Grad’ rockets hit the coastal settlements between Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia, 40 of them on the village of Marhanets”, on the north bank of the Dnipro River, just 10 km from the nuclear power plant, he said on Telegram. Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the military administration of the neighboring Nikopol district.

The risk of fire and radioactive spill from bombing the Russian-occupied facility has been a subject of growing international concern. “The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is operating at risk of violation of radiation and fire protection standards,” said the Ukrainian state nuclear agency Enerhoatom, adding that it remains “a risk of hydrogen leakage and dispersion of radioactive particles”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reiterated its request to be able to send a team to the plant, while EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the EU condemned “Russia’s military activities around to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “, calling Moscow’s actions a” serious and irresponsible violation of nuclear safety regulations “.