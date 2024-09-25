PAVLOHRAD. «The Kursk operation changed the strategic protocols and the use of Western weapons by the Ukrainians to strike into Russian territory.. Western allies must clarify, also because, in addition to the weapons, it is training in its use is essential which must aim at their maximum potential”. Speaking is the Colonel Rick Franconaa former intelligence officer of the United States Air Force, today one of the most listened to military analysts, who poses a question, namely if all this talk of using Western weapons, “in the long run, will be enough to break the stalemate in favor of Ukraine”.

Can Western weapons sent to Ukrainians (e.g. Himars, Storm Shadow) be used to strike targets on Russian territory?

“Technically, yes. The weapons have the ability to hit targets on Russian soil. The problem is not the weapons systems, like the Himars, but the agreements with the countries that supplied the weapons and ammunition. The Ukrainians wanted to strike deeper into Russian soil, but in the case of the United States, they were limited by a clause that limits strikes in Russia to military targets that are used in operations against Ukraine or are preparing to do so.”

So there was a more or less general green light?

“Probably, since the weapons and ammunition supplied by the various countries are all subject to some kind of restriction. However, the recent Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory calls into question all those agreements. Those agreements may no longer be in force or even become necessary and cashed in.”

What do you think about the operation in Kursk?

“The Ukrainians have made the decision to seize as much Russian territory as possible, rather than simply strike at Russia, most likely to strengthen their position in future negotiations with the Russians. Such negotiations will become necessary at some point, as the Russians continue to wage a devastating war of attrition against a less resourceful Ukraine.”

Can Western weapons sent to Ukrainians be transported to Russian territory, for example to Kursk, and used from there?

“Of course, and I assume they have already done so. The scale and scope of the incursion into the Kursk region would almost require it, especially for comparable ground-based air support weapons like the Himars. It would make no military sense to organize such an operation without the full range of weapons now in the Ukrainian arsenal. In fact, I doubt that such an operation could have been so successful without using weapons supplied by the West.”

How can this kind of use of Western weapons change warfare?

“It’s not just about the weapons themselves. Of course, the weapons are more advanced than those previously available to the Ukrainians, with better accuracy, longer range, faster reload times, etc. But equally important is the training that must accompany the provision of new weapons. Since these have unique (and better) capabilities, their use must change to best exploit their advantages throughout the entire tactical-logistical chain. This is what will change the war.”

Is there a but?

“Yes, in the long run, will it be enough to break the stalemate in favor of the Ukrainians? That is the real question.”