“Today, trying to enter Father Paolo’s way of seeing, I feel that we can still understand and, if we wish, change direction. By following him we could have understood what Ukraine really is, because we would have understood what the Mediterranean is”. Thus writes Riccardo Cristiano in his latest book ‘A hand alone does not applaud. The story of Paolo Dall’Oglio, read today’. A text with a preface by Antonio Spadaro, director of ‘La Civiltà Cattolica’, which comes out today for Àncora Editrice, ten years after the disappearance of the Roman Jesuit, Paolo Dall’Oglio, kidnapped on 29 July 2013 while he was in Raqqa, in Syria, in that Arab country where in 1991 he had founded his monastic community in Mar Musa dedicated to Islamic-Christian friendship and where 20 years later anti-government protests exploded, soon suffocated by repression and resulting in a long and bloody conflict. Since 29 July ten years ago there has been no more news of Father Paolo, whose kidnapping has never been claimed.

“Its Mediterranean was a hinge and today we see that Ukraine is in fact a small hinge with respect to the Mediterranean which is a large hinge between three continents”, Riccardo Cristiano, Vatican expert, president of the Association of Journalists Friends of Father told Adnkronos Dall’Oglio, a friend of Father Paolo, “in love with Islam, a believer in Jesus”, became “ambassador of the revolution betrayed by everyone, even by many revolutionaries, and rejected by the Eastern Churches” and “symbol of reconciliation denied at the gates of Europe”. Cristiano speaks of a “discourse”, that of Father Paul, which “applies to the new reality of the world”, to “certain areas of contact in particular”. “It is as if it were a prefiguration of a reading of the world opposite to the Huntingtonian one of the clash of civilizations”, he observes, reasoning on a vision – “broad and not with narrow parameters” expressed by a “fascinating language” – with a ” idea of ​​a meeting between self-defense and nonviolence, between federalism and state unity and identifying the quagmire”, that “dark sewer”, which Father Paolo “already saw then”, where “secret services, terrorism, agitators manage to order any conspiracy”.

“Time has shown us that we are late in overcoming those ‘good/bad’ schematisms that prevent us from seeing the quagmire Father Dall’Oglio told us about a decade ago”, writes Spadaro in the preface of Cristiano’s book.

“Reading again today” Father Paolo, continues the author, “can help us understand a lot about us now, in this context, and not for a simple parallelism between what happened in Syria and what is happening in Ukraine, but for the parameters of reasoning and for the capacity of vision that Father Paolo had”. Cristiano highlights how “impressive” those “parameters re-read after a while” are for “the opposition between the right to self-defense and pacifism” that the Jesuit “dealts and makes it clear that it is deleterious”. “The option of nonviolence – he says – cannot disregard the recognition of the right to self-defense and the right to self-defense cannot be exercised as such if there is not something Gandhian that pushes us not to fall into the trap of mimetic violence “.

The other point on which Cristiano insists, ‘re-reading’ Father Dall’Oglio today, is “federalism”, the “federal option” to prevent “provocations” from succeeding in creating conflicts between communities. “He also makes the same argument for Afghanistan, for Iraq – observes the author – evidently he has developed the idea that complex territories and therefore above all the Levant, a place of ethnic-religious complexity par excellence, needs a federal phase to be able to find each other”.

And if Cristiano is asked how we can “change direction” today, he replies by insisting on the need to “mentally switch from a contrapositional system to a conjugative system”, he speaks of “globalism” and “localism” which “cannot be opposed” because both have “positivity and utility, if used well”, he speaks of a “globalization that must not be flat, that respects diversity, that is a plural globalization” and of a “localism that must be open”.

The author reflects on Father Paolo’s latest book, ‘Anger and light’, in which he sees “a bit of an answer to ‘Anger and pride'” by Oriana Fallaci, in which he reads “anger” as ” the refusal of an unjust order that must be transformed into energy, and therefore light”.

In the preface, Spadaro underlines how convincing Cristiano’s choice is “to focus not on the outcome (of the kidnapping of Father Paolo), painfully not yet ascertained, but on the motivations, on what led him to go to the ISIS headquarters”. There are no certainties, “but an important testimony, that of those who accompanied him that day”, according to which “Father Paolo did not want to escape the hope of being able to offer himself, as the bearer of a message from the Iraqi Kurds, in full awareness of the risk, to the attempt to avoid the explosion of the clash between Isis and the Kurds”. And Cristiano in his book writes: “It seems to me in short that the real mystery of his kidnapping is this, not who would have killed him, but why he went”.

“Father Paolo – concludes the author in the interview with Adnkronos – is the man who changed me, who made me understand in a way compatible with my cultural formation, with my history, with my feelings” which is necessary “the recognition of pluralism as the cornerstone of God’s plan and therefore, whether one believes it or not, as the interpretative cornerstone of the reality of the world” and we need to “come to terms with the incompleteness of our thinking”. Cristiano’s book will be presented on Friday at 4.30 pm at the Sacred Convent of Assisi in a meeting with the author, the Syrian journalist and writer Asmae Dachan, the custodian of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, Father Marco Moroni, and Cecilia Dall’Oglio, sister of father Paul. On 24 July, then, the presentation of the book in Rome with Francesca Dall’Oglio, also sister of Father Paolo, and Father Jacques Mourad, “Paolo’s inseparable friend”, also kidnapped by ISIS.