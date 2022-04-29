Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said the two missiles hit the central Shevchenko district.

The state emergency service reported that an explosion damaged an unspecified facility, while the other occurred in a nearby apartment building. It stated in an online post that parts of the ground and first floors had been destroyed by fire.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had used missiles in the attack.

For his part, John Kirby, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, “Pentagon”, said Thursday that the United States is analyzing the strikes suffered in Kyiv, which the Ukrainian authorities have blamed on Russian missiles.

“We’re still trying to analyze it and understand what happened here, what was hit and what kind of munitions,” Kirby told CNN.

The two explosions occurred after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ended talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which focused on efforts to evacuate civilians from the Russian- besieged port of Mariupol in the south of the country.