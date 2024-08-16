Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Friday that Kyiv’s unprecedented attack inside Russian territory aims to “convince” Moscow to engage in a “fair negotiation process” by inflicting “significant tactical defeats.”

“In the Kursk region, we can clearly see how the military tool is being used objectively to persuade Russia to enter into a fair negotiation process,” Podolyak, one of Zelensky’s top aides, said on the X platform.

President Zelensky announced last Saturday that Kiev, through its ground incursion, seeks to transfer the crisis inside Russia.

Ukraine announced yesterday, Thursday, its control over the city of “Sudzha” in the Russian Kursk region.

Russia said it would strengthen its defences in border areas to counter the ground incursion.