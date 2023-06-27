When journalists asked him about this, Yermak said: “I think it is quite realistic that Ukraine will start receiving planes by the end of the year.”

And he added: “They (the allies) are ready to send (the planes).. There are some technical problems, but we are working to solve them.”

And last month, the United States, which has long refused to deliver fighters to avoid escalating the conflict, gave the green light to deliver the F-16s that Kiev has constantly demanded.

Brussels announced at the end of May that Poland had begun training Ukrainian pilots.

Putin vows

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, a few days ago, at an economic forum in St. Petersburg (northwestern Russia), that the “F-16” fighters that the West will send to Kiev will “burn.”

He stated: “The tanks (delivered by NATO to Ukraine) are burning. The F-16s will suffer the same fate.”

Among the questions that will also arise in the event of the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is finding safe bases for takeoff and landing and fixing them there, at a time when Russia bombed many Ukrainian airports.

The idea of ​​deploying these aircraft in the air bases of neighboring countries supporting Ukraine is sometimes suggested.

Putin stressed that if the planes that will be delivered to Kiev are deployed “in bases outside Ukraine, we will see what to do about these bases and how to hit them.”

He added: “There is a great danger for NATO to be drawn further into the conflict.”